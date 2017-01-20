St. Mary’s Undergoes Major Name Change

One of Evansville’s oldest brands is undergoing a major name change. St. Mary’s will be re-branding to St. Vincent’s.

St. Mary’s, which opened its doors in 1872, joined the St. Vincent’s Health System five years ago, and this is the final step toward a full integration. This name change will not restructure the hospital in anyway, and officials say it is more of a symbolic decision.

St. Mary’s Health President Keith Jewell says, “We chose today to make this announcement because we believe the journey that we’ve been on is really bearing fruit you know, the quality of the work that we’re able to provide, the integration we’ve been able to create puts us at a point in our journey where we want to share it with the residents of the tri-state.”

It will take several months for the hospital to change its name, which is expected to be completed April 20th.

