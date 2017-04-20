St. Mary’s Transitions to St. Vincent

St. Mary’s is officially St. Vincent. Crews worked to change the hospital signage along with its social media branding Wednesday morning. Health officials said it may take a bit for the name to catch on, but other than that there are no major changes for patients to worry about.

Interim President of St. Vincent Dan Parod said, “The only that’s changing is our name, so that great quality, that great spirit of caring that people have come to expect here for 145 years will continue to be here with St. Vincent.”

One thing hospital officials said they want people to know when it comes to billing is to write checks out to St. Vincent.

However, if you do have slip up and write St. Mary’s they said it will still go through.

Comments

comments