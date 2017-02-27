St. Mary’s to Sponsor 12th Annual Asthma Camp for Kids

St. Mary’s will be sponsoring an asthma camp for kids. The asthma camp, Nota-Gona-Wheeze, is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s a free camp that will host 50 students and will run Monday, March 27th through Thursday, March 31st from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at Delaware School in Evansville with drop-off time beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The American Lung Association says asthma is one of the most common chronic disorders among children, affecting more than 7,000,000 children nationwide. It is also one of the leading causes of school absentees and third leading cause of hospitalization among children under 15.

Camp Nota-Gona-Wheeze is in its 12th year, providing asthma education in a fun and interactive environment. Campers will have the chance to share their asthma story and meet other children their age who are coping with the condition.

Due to availability, sign up is recommended on or before March 10th. For more information call 812-435-8279.

