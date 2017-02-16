Home Indiana Evansville St. Mary’s Provides Classes To Help People Make Healthy Food Choices February 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

St. Mary’s is providing classes to people in the Tri-State to make healthier food choices. The Food for Life program is designed to find foods that are optimal for weight management, learning about various health topics, including blood pressure and digestion, and practical cooking skills. Participants will get all the recipes from these classes.

The five-week program runs every Thursday through March 9th from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Epworth Crossing Wellness Center.

Classes are $25 or $115 for all five classes paid in advance. Pre-registration is required, call 812-485-5725.

