St. Mary’s Offers Group Exercise for People with Parkinson’s Disease

A new class from St. Mary’s Wellness Center hopes to help Parkinson’s patients get moving. The first six-week schedule begins January 24th and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday through March 2nd. The class will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays through February 28th and 3 p.m. on Thursdays through March 2nd. It will cost $50 for six sessions.

Delay the Disease is an evidence-based fitness program designed to empower people living with Parkinson’s disease by optimizing their physical function and helping delay the progression of symptoms.

For information about the program or to sign up for a class, visit St. Mary’s Delay the Disease Program or call St. Mary’s at 812-485-5725.

