St. Mary’s Offers Free Mammograms to Those Who Qualify

St. Mary’s Breast Center and Mobile Digital Mammography are offering free mammograms for those who qualify, thanks to two grants.

St. Mary’s received the “Sharing the Vision: Early Detection of Breast Cancer” grant from the Greater Evansville Affiliate of the Susan G. Komen For the Cure Foundation, and the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust “Power of Hope” grant.

Digital pictures can be magnified, adjusted and previewed to see certain areas that regular film cannot. There are fewer retakes and sharper images. Digital mammograms use less radiation, making them safer for patients. All screenings include mammograms and education about breast health and early detection of breast cancer.

Participants must meet the following criteria to be eligible:

* You must be between 35 to 40 years old to receive your first mammogram.

* Annual mammograms should begin at age 40.

* It must have been at least one year since your last mammogram.

* Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance are accepted.

* Assistance is available for those who qualify.

To schedule your screening, please call St. Mary’s Breast Center at 812-485-4437.

