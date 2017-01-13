St. Mary’s to Offer Free Baseline Concussion Screenings

The St. Mary’s Sports Concussion Alliance is offering a baseline screening date for local athletes.

These baseline tests and post-injury tests are computerized assessments that measure Reaction Time, Memory Capacity, Speed of Mental Processing, and Executive Functioning of the brain.

They also record baseline concussion symptoms and provide extensive information about the athlete’s history with concussions.

It is recommended that baseline ImPACT testing begin at the age of 10. These scores can help determine when an athlete is ready to return to normal activities.

By receiving a pre-concussion test, a baseline cognitive function can be established. Results can be compared to a post-concussion test later if the athlete suffers a head injury.

This test lasts about thirty minutes.

A concussion is a brain injury.

Concussions are a serious matter and can occur in any sport or recreational activity. Even a minor bump or blow to the head can be serious. Signs and symptoms of a concussion can show up immediately or may show up some time after the injury occurs.

St. Mary’s Center for Advanced Medicine

Fourth Floor, Computer Lab 4 & 5

901 St. Mary’s Drive, Evansville, IN

FREE

Saturday, February 18

Testing every 30 minutes from 7:30 a.m. to Noon.

Slots are limited.

Participants should arrive on time.

No admittance will be allowed after testing begins.

The cost is free but registration is required. You can click here to register

Since it began, the Concussion Alliance has performed baseline testing on about 10,000 student athletes.

It handles roughly 25 cases of concussion per year for each school it works with and has treated an estimated 1,500 concussion cases at the high school level.

