St. Mary’s to Hold Tai Chi Class for Arthritis

St. Mary’s will be holding a four-week Tai Chi for Arthritis Sampler & Refresher class in April. This four-week class is designed to be a sampler experience for new students and an opportunity for current students to deepen their skills.

Classes will be held at St. Mary’s Wellness Center at Epworth Crossing. Classes are every Monday between April 3rd and the 24th from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Every Thursday between April 6th and the 27th from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This class is a safe and effective way to ease the symptoms of arthritis, including pain, depression, and decreased range of motion. It’s designed to be easy for people of all ages, physical conditions, and experience levels.

The cost $25 for all four classes. Registration should be completed by Thursday, March 30th.

For more information and other available classes, visit St. Mary’s Epworth Classes.

