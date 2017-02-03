Home Indiana St. Joseph’s College in Indiana Will Close after Spring Semester February 3rd, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The board of trustees at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana announces plans to temporarily close the school starting in May. This comes after two days worth of meetings over the college s financial crisis.

Back on January 26th, school officials announced it needed $100 million to stay open and a guarantee of at least $20 million guarantee by June 1, 2017.

The school will have no students starting in the fall of this year. There’s no word yet on how long the school expects to stay closed, or whether officials have a timeline for reopening.

Officials say support meetings and counseling services will be made available throughout the spring semester for students who are currently enrolled.

The college has been open for 125 years. The school has approximately 200 employees and more than 900 students.

