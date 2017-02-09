St. Joesph’s College President Resigns, Alumni Start Online Petition

The president of Saint Joseph’s College has resigned and the Alumni group is looking for answers, just a week after the school announced plans to close its doors at the end of spring semester.

The group has started an online petition, hoping to get the Indiana Attorney General to get involved and find out why the school is out of money.

They say the Board of Directors isn’t responding to their requests for a meeting. In December, 2015, the Board told the group it had just under $100 million coming in from endowments and pledges.

Now the group wants to know what happened to that money.

To view or sign the petition, click here:

St. Joesph’s College Online Petition

