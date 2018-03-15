St. Benedict’s Gets Into The March Madness Spirit

Students at St. Benedict’s School in Evansville are getting in the March Madness spirit. Anna Hackert, a former USI basketball standout, is now a teacher at St. Benedict’s.

It was her idea to build a giant bracket to get the students involved. The bracket is more than seven feet tall, and is 15 feet wide.

The idea is to get the kids to follow along with the tournament, and give the students something to talk about during the day.

“As a former college athlete, specifically basketball, I love the NCAA tournament. So i thought what a better way to display for all of the kids to see,” Hackert said, “It’s something else they can talk about besides school during the day.”

Hackert says she and the students will keep the bracket up to date throughout the tournament.

