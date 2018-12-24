St. Benedict’s Christmas Pageant Moves to Temporary Home

A Christmas performance is being held in a different venue as renovation continues for the St. Benedict’s Cathedral.

The church typically seats up to 1,000 people but because construction is taking up so much space there’s only room for about 400 seats.

That’s why they decided to hold the school’s annual Christmas Eve Pageant at the Victory Theater. Normally over a thousand people attend the pageant, the church only has around 400 seats. Church leaders hope that this years location will leave lasting memories on the students.

St. Benedict Cathedral Priest Fr. Godfrey Mullen says, “This will be one of those events where 25 years from now they’ll be recounting to their kids at St. Ben’s about the year that we did 4:30 mass at the Victory. And so it’s an exciting thing to do this in a beautiful place when our place is a little less than beautiful.”

Officials hope the construction project and upgrades at St. Benedict’s will be complete by October 2019.

