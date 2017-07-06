St. Benedict Launches New Honor House For Veterans

They’ve served our country, but after returning home, some veterans have found that there’s no home to go to.

That’s changing for homeless veterans in Owensboro.

The Saint Benedict’s Emergency Shelter for Men plans to operate a new project called the Honor House.

It will serve as transitional housing for male veterans who need a helping hand getting from homelessness to independence.

Leaders hope the effort will pay off for those in need, but the idea actually came after a conversation that no one expected to lead to this project.

The home should open some time later this year.

If you’d like to donate money that may help the people behind this project open the house faster, click here.

