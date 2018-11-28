St. Benedict Cathedral Gets $3.5 Million Renovation

On Sundays, the sounds of hymns and prayers fill the air at St. Benedict Cathedral. Although, during the work week, it’s filled with the sounds of construction crews hard at work.

The construction is taking a toll on mass, especially since pews had to be removed as part of the renovation.

“The first weekend that the scaffold was up, I apologized to people for the disruption that it causes. It’s an enormous structure, and it really is imposing, and it takes up a lot of space,” says Fr. Godfrey Mullen.

The cathedral was built in the late 1920s and hasn’t been renovated since the and 60s.

“I got a lot of response to my apology by saying ‘we find this to be exciting and this is the beginning of a project that’s filled with hope’,” says Fr. Mullen.

The church recently restored the roof to protect the church from the elements. Fr. Mullen says the biggest change parishioners can expect with the ongoing renovation is the colors.

“It’ll be much more subdued colors on the walls and then a beautiful rich blue in the ceiling. Again there, the idea is to help us keep our eyes on heaven,” says Fr. Mullen. They will also be redoing a portion of the floors and adding a choir balcony.

The construction manager says this project presents its own set of challenges, but he says they will be sure to do what he can to make sure parishioners don’t get dust on their Sunday best.

“Because they are wanting to keep having mass on Sundays so you can see the chairs and the dirt and the dust they everybody is having to be in and around, so that’s just something else we are having to work with,” says Bob Hudson, construction superintendent.

They are hoping to finish this project by October of 2019.

