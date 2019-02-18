SR 62 Patching Project to Resume in Evansville

The State Road 62 patching and resurfacing project will resume at the beginning of March according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Starting March 4th, crews will close the westbound driving lane of SR 62 from Boehne Camp Road to Shutte Road, the westbound passing lane from Rosenberger Ave. to Shutte Road and Schutte Road to the Posey/Vanderburgh County line for concrete patching work.

Lanes restrictions will be in place around the clock though inclement weather could cause a delay in the closure schedule.

Officials say operations are expected to be completed by early summer, weather permitting.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

