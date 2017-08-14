Squire Boone Caverns: Beauty, History, Adventure

It’s no secret that I love our destination city, Evansville, but I was so surprised to find out how many awesome experiences are so close by!

Just about an hour and a half from Evansville is a beautiful cavern that will blow your mind, but Squire Boone Caverns is SO much more than a cave; it’s a spectacle of Mother Nature at her finest.

With rushing streams and rarely seen underground waterfalls, you’ll ooh and aah at every turn.

The cavern walls, ceilings, and floors are adorned with stalactites, stalagmites, ribbons, flowstone and more in this natural wonder that took millions of years to create.

This is a LIVING cave, with its own growing ecosystem!

Their creative use of lighting adds a magical feel to traveling a third of a mile underground.

Did I mention that the cavern houses the largest rimstone dams open to the public?

It’s absolutely breathtaking.



But there’s more…

Visit the rock shop, mine for gold and precious gems, see how candles are made, or even make your own; let your nose lead you into the soap shop, or grab some delicious treats in the bakery!

Then view the historic grist mill; built by Squire Boone in the 1800’s, that still grinds grain!

The 18 foot wheel that turns the 1,000 pound grinding stones is powered by the water flowing from the cavern.

And then?

Soar through the forest and over ravines on their zip lines!

Beauty, History, and Adventure are all in one place.

Squire Boone Caverns.

