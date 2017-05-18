Latest T’Storm Outlook Now-Weekend

NOW-TONIGHT………..

A few spotty showers/t’storms will pass through at times today & tonight with an average of 30% coverage. Given intense heating & marginal flow aloft, an isolated pulsey severe storm is possible (hail, wind). Highs today will run 85-91 (heat index 88-93) with south-southwest winds at 15-35 mph under a cumulus mixed/sun sky. Tonight’s lows will run 68-72 with winds diminishing to 3-6 mph from the south, then south-southeast. Skies will average partly cloudy.

FRIDAY MORNING-FRIDAY EVENING…………..

Part of the remnants of the major severe weather outbreak in the Plains will move through the Tri-State 8 a.m.-1 p.m. tomorrow, riding the weak frontal boundary that will be over the area. It will pass as a bow of storms & although it will be gusting out & weakening over the area, it may hang on long enough for a few severe gusts over our Illinois counties & perhaps a couple isolated severe gusts elsewhere.

It should then clear in the afternoon-evening with rapidly-warming temperatures, rather breezy, muggy conditions & dry weather for any activities outdoors.

There is a SLIGHT RISK for areas west of Illinois Route 1 with MARGINAL RISK elsewhere.

If this would happen to slow down & approach a few hours later, then severe risk might be higher & cover a larger area of the Tri-State, given the heating that would occur ahead of it. However, this 8-1 timing seems reasonable right now.

Highs of 81-85 are likely.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING-NIGHT-SUNDAY MORNING…………..

A few isolated/spotty showers/t’storms may bubble up Friday night-Saturday morning (25% coverage) in our northern counties (U.S. 50 corridor) as weak frontal boundary moves northward, otherwise we should be dry & rather breezy with warm lows of 68-75.

As for Saturday, it looks windy & hot with highs 88-91 (heat index 91-96) with south-southwest winds 20-35 mph. A squall line of t’storms will likely form west of I-57 in the afternoon & progress eastward, affecting the Tri-State in the late afternoon-evening, generally in the 5-9p time frame. Looks like this may be an organized squall line that extends from southern Lake Michigan to northern Mississippi. Scattered severe wind gusts is the main threat.

SPC has our area & region in a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather currently, but I have no doubt that this will be upgraded to SLIGHT RISK in our area in the next outlook. This would be a Severe T’Storm Watch-worthy sort of situation.

This line would occur ahead of the surface cold front. Some scattered showers/t’showers may occur with passage of the actual cold front late Saturday night-Sunday morning.

