One Tri-state Spudz-N-Stuff location is closing. The Huntingburg Spudz-N-Stuff closed Friday afternoon after three and a half years in the community.

The company posted about this closure on its Facebook page, stating it would still have a food trailer in the Huntingburg area for different events.

In April, Spudz-N-Stuff in Henderson closed its doors due to the owner’s poor health conditions.

There’s no word on why the Huntingburg location closed.

