Spudz-N-Stuff in Henderson is Closing

One tri-state Spudz’n’stuff location is closing. The Henderson Spudz’n’Stuff locations will be closing, but not due to poor sales.

In a video posted on the company’s Facebook page, owner Jason Dicken said his poor health caused him to make the decision.

Dicken also said if the right person is interested, he would be willing to give the franchise away free, and also offer two weeks of training to keep the business open.

Spudz’n’Stuff operates six other restaurants in the tri-state.

