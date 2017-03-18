Spring and Summer Consignment Sale in Owensboro

It’s called an unforgettable shopping event. Hundreds of families buying and selling items at the spring and summer consignment sale this weekend in Owensboro.

The Tot, The Teen and The Wardrobe pop up store at the Owensboro boys and girls club allows families to earn some extra money by selling unused or gently used items they don’t need and it’s a one stop shop with plenty of other items to replace them in the same location.

Jennifer Higdon says, “Part of the reason we love being a part of this it just helps families in Owensboro earn extra money twice a year and also replenish there closets with items that they need for there kids so it’s a very rewarding experience to be a part of.”

The sale continues tomorrow from noon to three with many remaining items offered at half-off. Admission is free.

