Herb Festival Ushers in Spring

Spring is Sprung in Newburgh. Several locations hosted activities throughout the day for the Herb Festival.

Folks could learn more about growing herbs and what they can be used for like recipes and even skincare products. Kids were able to visit a potting station where they prepared their own plant to take home.

Linn Bastin says, “What it’s really great for is to get people interested in doing things outdoors and planting herbs, why not it’s something you can grow and get that appreciation but then use it on your dinner table, too.”

Several downtown businesses offered freebies like recipe cards and seeds.

Comments

comments