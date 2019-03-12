Spring-Like Warmth, High Winds & Severe Storm Threat

The 60s & 70s are knocking on the Tri-State’s door, unfortunately that comes with high winds and the risk of thunderstorms, some severe. Tuesday will feature pleasant and cool conditions, increasing clouds through the day and evening temperatures topping off in the mid 50s. A few isolated showers are possible especially north and west of Evansville. Will fall to the mid to upper 40s this evening under overcast skies and a few spotty showers.

A deepening area of low pressure will develop across the Plains Wednesday, creating a blizzard in teh Northern Plains to severe weather in the south. For our area, strong southerly winds will develop during the day on Wednesday, gusting as high as 40-50 MPH, sustained winds 20-35MPH. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s to low 70s. A few scattered showers are possible but the best chance of rain arrives during the evening – Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well.

Then as we get into Thursday, temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, dew points getting into the mid 50s to low 60s, we may see another narrow line of showers and thunderstorms develop Thursday afternoon ahead of the cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed the entire Tri-State under a “Marginal” risk of severe storms. Primary threats look to be damaging winds due to the nature of the potential line of thunderstorm, but some tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Looking at rainfall totals of 1″ to 1.25″ by Thursday.

Temperatures take a plunge back to the mid 40s by Friday, but staying dry and looking quite nice through the weekend and into next week. In fact, after this storm system midweek we may not see another storm system or measurable rainfall until the following weekend.

Comments

comments