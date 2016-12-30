From Spring-Like to Period of Much Overall Colder, Icy to Snowy Weather

After a dreary, rainy, windy Saturday, a dreary, drizzly to showery Sunday, then a windy, warmer, rainy/stormy Monday-Tuesday morning, temperatures will fall Tuesday PM. 0.75″ to 2″ of rainfall is possible Saturday-Tuesday morning with some minor river flooding possible in places.

Windy, colder weather will arrive mid- to late-next week.

As we approach & get into mid-January, it will turn sharply colder overall. As a matter of fact, this cold may start to blast in as early as next weekend with the first round of wintry precipitation (ice, snow or both?). With this blast, the potential of us seeing multiple snow/ice episodes will increase. Get ready for a change toward cold, slippery, wintry conditions for a while!

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



