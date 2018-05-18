Spring Garden Cemetery To Have Wreath Laying On Memorial Day

Gen. Samuel Hopkins Chapter, NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), will be having its annual wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day on Saturday, May 19th, at Spring Garden Cemetery.

The cemetery was recently vandalized by unknown individuals who knocked over and smashed more than a dozen tomb stones.

Springs Garden is the resting place of Gen. Samuel Hopkins, who is a Revolutionary War veteran and founding father of Henderson.

The ceremony on Saturday will have a wreath laying placed at Hopkin’s gravesite as well as a responsive reading.

“Our chapter wants to invite all concerned citizens who wish to stand in solidarity with us over this horrific destruction of the tombstones to please come join us to honor Hopkins and to resolve to restore the cemetery,” said Mary Alice Springer, a representative of the DAR.

Garden Springs Cemetery is located off Kentucky 351 behind the University of Kentucky Cooperation Extension Service Expo Center.

