Spring Flowers Bring Otters Baseball

The Evansville Otters are less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season and spring practices are heating up to coincide with the weather.

Both returning and new players on the roster enjoyed sunshine at historic Bosse Field while using Mother Nature’s gift to work on team chemistry.

Jeff Gardner, Luc Rennie and the other veteran Otters players were tasked with leading plenty of fresh faces to the organization.

Gardner said there was a positive vibe from the beginning of spring training and he is excited about the future.

Catch coverage of the Evansville Otters all season long on 44News.

Comments

comments