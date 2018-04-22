Spring Farm Festival Is Back In Town

Angel Mounds event season has officially begun! Angel Mounds starts the spring with their legendary Spring Farm Festival. This year, the event took place on Saturday April 21st, instead of April 22nd during their normal operating hours. During Spring Farm Fest, people will be able to experience what activities the Angel family would have dealt with when they lived on the property. Festival goers were able to learn how to grind corn, taste homemade cornbread, butter, smoked meats and see antique tractors and much more.

