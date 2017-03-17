Spring Commencement Relocated for Kentucky Wesleyan

The annual Spring commencement is changing locations for Kentucky Wesleyan.

Although the ceremony has been held on the KWC campus in the past, it will now take place at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The relocation is a symbol of the partnership between Owensboro and Daviess County, allowing graduates and their families to have a view of the downtown riverfront.

The keynote speaker of the ceremony is former CEO of Keurig Green Mountain Coffee, Brian Kelley.

Comments

comments