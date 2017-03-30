Spring Break Stars Join The 44News This Morning Team

All this week, the 44News This Morning team will be joined by Spring Break Stars. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things function. These students are learning what goes into a news cast, reading off the prompter and joining in on the conversation with the morning anchors and meteorologist.

Today, 44News was joined by Cooper and Mason from the tri-state area. Each of these girls helped do the weather segments and participated in Hot Topics along with telling viewers about themselves.













