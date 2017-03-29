Spring Break Stars Join The 44News This Morning Team

All this week, the 44News This Morning team will be joined by Spring Break Stars. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things function. These students are learning what goes into a news cast, reading off the prompter and joining in on the conversation with the morning anchors and meteorologist.

Today, 44News was joined by Annilyn and Ava from the Evansville and Newburgh area. Each of these girls helped do the weather segments and participated in Hot Topics along with telling viewers about themselves.





