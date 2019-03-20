Spring Arrives With Scattered Showers

The dry weather is going to end briefly today as scattered showers roll through the area. This is all apart of an area of low pressure that will push north of the region and swing a cold front through tonight. The rainfall will generally be on the light side. Rainfall totals should top off around 0.25″ – 0.30″ by early Thursday morning.

Wednesday will feature overcast skies. It will be a breezy and damp day, some winds will gust to 25MPH out of the southwest. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s north to the upper 50s to near 60s in souther areas. Rain should exit our easternmost counties early Thursday morning.

Spring officially arrives in the Tri-State at 4:58 P.M. as the spring showers roll across the region.

Despite springs arrival, Thursday will feature more clouds than sun and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be dry and will see gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening. Drier weather arrives to end the week and that will carry over into the weekend. Friday looking spectacular with wall-to-wall sunshine temperatures right around average, same goes for Saturday. Clouds increase Sunday, can’t rule out a late shower. Better chance of rainfall arrives Monday as an area of low pressure moves through. Believe it or not that system may pull some unseasonably colder air into the region. It’s possible some rain may mix with some wet snowflakes Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Comments

comments