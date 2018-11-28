You can spread cheer and empower victims of domestic and sexual violence this holiday season by joining Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Albion has simplified the giving process this season…

‘Our Holiday Drive allows for us to uplift and recognize their bravery while ensuring that they (children and adults) have gifts to unwrap during the holidays. In addition to gifts, gift cards allow for us to provide much-needed items throughout the year and possibly help eliminate barriers one may experience in seeking Albion’s services.’

Albion has simplified the giving process this season and registered through Target to allow for online shopping and direct delivery to the shelter – http://bit.ly/2SNg0Go. In addition to gifts, Albion also asks for Target, Walmart, VISA, and Gas ($10) gift cards. These may be utilized to purchase everything from bottles for their youngest clients and gas when clients may need help getting to and from appointments.

If you would like to ensure sustained giving with Albion, visit albionfellowsbacon.org/donate and learn how you can become an Umbrella Advocate with an auto-withdrawing donation.

Those who have questions or wish to deliver their donation in-person are invited to email malloriec@albioncenter.org.

While you’re out shopping, grab an extra gift or two, and maybe even a gift card!

If you’re blessed enough to have a wonderful Christmas, help those that are in need after falling prey to domestic abuse.





