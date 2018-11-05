Home Kentucky Spottsville Elementary Unveils New 17 Million Dollar School November 5th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

When the 540 students walk through the doors of Spottsville elementary in Henderson the difference will be remarkable. Beyond the freshly painted hallways, students will experience technology that will take them closer to information faster.

“Every one of our classrooms at the Spottsville elementary school is equipped with a 75-inch view sonic touch panel. 10 students at a time can interact on this technology,” says Henderson technology director Brian Bailey.

And many powerful computers will help to drive that interaction.

“Grades 3-5 we are all completely one to one with Chromebooks. In our grades Kindergarten through 2nd each of our classrooms is equipped with iPads for our students to use,” says Bailey.

A sound reinforcement system will allow teachers to communicate with all students.

“It allows them to interact with and their students to hear their teacher as they teach class in a way that is appropriate for them if they may have a learning disability,” says Bailey.

Spottsville Elementary is improving its facility to modernize the way students learn and interact.

Henderson County Schools Superintendent Marganna Stanley says, “We made sure that the spaces are very 21st-century meaning that there are a lot of areas that kids can collaborate together.”

“They can learn those world-class skills as critical thinking areas there is steam and stem that will be right here in the media center,” says Stanley.

Students will start their transition Friday, and class starts next week in their new classrooms.

“That half day is that day where we are allowing some school time to not have as much instructional time, but for the kids to come over and bring their backpacks, sit in their new desks and prepare for that Monday.”

The public is invited to see the new school on November 19th at an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Comments

comments