Spottsville Elementary Celebrates ‘Blue Ribbon’ Status

One tri-state school is celebrating today after being recognized on a national level. Spottsville Elementary received an announcement Monday morning from the United States Secretary of Education.

“We are a national Blue Ribbon School. We got the nomination last January,” says Spottsville Elementary Principal, Sarah Estabrook.

“I can’t believe we won. Like, we got one of the top five out of the whole state,” says Baylee Butler, Spottsville Elementary student.

The award recognized the progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, or overall academic excellence.

“Academic excellence is the expectation here at Spottsville and our staff work very hard to meet the unique needs of every child,” says Estabrook.

School officials say their students’ reading and math scores being in the top 15% of the state two years in a row is what earned them this achievement.

“The pressure is on. We are twelfth in the state out of 722 schools so I think their pumped and they will come back ready to work hard. Our motto is when things get hard, we work harder,” says Estabrook.

Spottsville students say they couldn’t have done it without their teachers.

“It’s amazing because our teachers are really amazing people and they help us, and they are really sweet and stuff,” says Butler

“They pour endless hours into their work because they love our students and we do what’s best for them here,” says Estabrook.

