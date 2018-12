Home Kentucky Spottsville Bridge Closed Due to Head On Collision December 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

UPDATE, 9:00AM: Spottsville Bridge is now open to traffic.

Earlier: The Spottsville Bridge is closed at this time due to a head on crash.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates it will be closed for two hours.

Drivers are being detoured onto Audubon Parkway.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

