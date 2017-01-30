Spotlight : Opal Fly

If you’re a fan of Evansville’s Historic Art District, then you’ll recognize this local Icon.

Multi-instrumentalist Opal Fly is a Kentucky-born singer/songwriter whose music is firmly rooted in tradition, yet her style transcends established genres. A fresh and original voice, the two time NWAMA “Songwriter of the Year” first honed her talent playing on the streets of New Orleans and has traveled the world developing her unique sound and exploring new musical territory along the way.

Joining forces in 2013, Opal Fly and KAPOW! released their first album in 2015 and took 2nd place in the “Best Band in Bloomington” category in the 2015 NUVO Readers Poll.

How cool is that?!

