Sports Law Expert Alicia Jessop Delves into Unprecedented FBI Investigation into Louisville Basketball

Pepperdine University sports law professor Alicia Jessop says FBI investigations into college basketball programs nationwide enter “unprecedented legal territory.”

Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino is on unpaid administrative leave, and athletic director Tom Jurich is on paid administrative leave, after the school’s basketball program was linked to a federal investigation into fraud and corruption across recruiting.

As of Wednesday evening, University of Miami announced in a release it is also under FBI investigation.

Louisville recruit Brian Bowen appears to be the target of an alleged bribe scheme that involved a family of a recruit accepting 100 thousand dollars in exchange for his commitment to Louisville.

Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel announced during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that one athlete from the school is withheld from all NCAA activities indefinitely. According to local media reports, Bowen was not seen during team meetings Wednesday.

While paying recruits is a tactic that has been used for decades, the federal government monitoring NCAA by-laws is not a new concept.

Sports Director JoJo Gentry speaks with Jessop to learn more about the precedence set by these FBI investigations.

Gentry: Why are the FBI investigations unprecedented legal territory?

Jessop: The decision by the Attorney’s office and the FBI to issue indictments against ten individuals is unprecedented in the world of college sports. There are criminal violations under the U.S. code related to wire fraud and bribery. What’s really at the crux of it is the violations of the NCAA by-laws. And this is the first time we are seeing the federal government executing its laws, and enforcing at the same time the NCAA by-laws. So, this is unprecedented legal territory. It will be interesting to see how the men charged will defend. I think there’s an argument on jurisdictional grounds that we will see these men say no criminal law has been violated. I don’t know if they can assert that. Sure, NCAA violations have been committed. But, the federal government does not have jurisdiction to oppose the NCAA by-laws.



Gentry: Do you see this setting a tone for other basketball programs that are being investigated, or conducting internal searches?

Jessop: I think this is a big shake up to college basketball in America, especially at the Division I level. Those closely associated with college basketball know what the FBI uncovered in its two-year investigation…This isn’t a new trick. This isn’t a new scheme. But, I think what the industry is being awoken to is the federal government is putting a name to the action finally, and the name is bribery. And under federal law, that’s illegal. I think what will come from this is a conversation across Division I athletics. Are the (NCAA) rules really protecting the rights of student-athletes, or are the amateurism rules protecting the sanctity of the sport and the athlete? We have the free market competition to sign college athletes. But, the free market isn’t arising within universities. It’s arising in this hidden, black market world.

Gentry: Based on your education and knowledge, when does it cross an ethical boundary to pay recruits, especially those who come from less fortunate backgrounds?

Jessop: I think that’s what the FBI grabbed onto. The lack of couth, the lack of research, the lack of concern that went into coaches guiding college athletes to advisors. What the FBI uncovered is that some of these coaches were directing their college players to advisors who were being investigated for security fraud. And so the question becomes, are you really looking out for the best interest in this person when you’re directing him to a financial advisor who’s being investigated by the federal government. Or, are you looking out for your own best interest because your pockets are being lined with cash…Right now, the way the NCAA by-laws are positioned, it takes out the conversation of the NCAAs hands because college athletes are not supposed to accept benefits beyond a college scholarship…Those (conversations) aren’t going to take place in an area that’s regulated where the concern of the student-athlete can be promoted.

Gentry: Do you think there’s a way the NCAA wouldn’t know about these bribes?



Jessop: I would assert no. There’s no way the NCAA doesn’t know college athletes are being paid beyond their scholarships…These universities spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not upwards of millions of dollars, on compliance staff members who are supposed to be looking out for improprieties…Given the control that apparel companies have exerted over the past 25 years…that shifted the power in college sports. The NCAA’s eyes should have been open that because of money that was being flooded from apparel companies to athletics departments that possibilities like this could arise.



