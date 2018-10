Home Indiana Sports Gambling Bill Recommended At Indiana General Assembly October 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana is one step closer to legalizing another form of gambling.

An interim study committee at the General Assembly voted 9-0 to recommend law makers approve sports gambling. That means a bill on the issue will likely be one of the proposals the legislature considers when it meets in January.

Many states began considering sports gambling in May when the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on the issue.

