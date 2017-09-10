Splashin’ Safari’s Wildebeest Receives Top Honor

It’s another honor for Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus Indiana. The Wildebeest water coaster took top honors during the 2017 Golden Ticket Awards, held this weekend in Bristol, Connecticut.

This was the 8TH year in a row for the Wildebeest to be named the Worlds Number One water park ride. The park’s Mammoth water coaster was named the Second Best Water Park ride in the nation and overall Splashin’ Safari was ranked as the Second Best Water Park in the country.

For 18 years in a row, Holiday World has been named the Number One Cleanest Park in the nation.

Comments

comments