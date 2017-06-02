Home Indiana Splashin’ Safari Named Best Park in the Country June 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Holiday World’s trophy room is getting even more crowded. USA Today just named Splashin’ Safari the best water park in the country.

USA Today allowed fans to vote for their favorite water park among 20 nominated for America’s “10 Best” Outdoor Water Parks.

At nearly 40 acres, Splashin’ Safari is one of the world’s largest water parks. The park’s Mammoth water coaster is the world’s largest water coaster.

The top 10 best water parks in the country include:

1. Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, IN

2. Lost Island Waterpark – Waterloo, Iowa

3. Hurricane Harbor – Atlanta, GA

4. Carolina Harbor – Charlotte, NC

5. Noah’s Ark – Wisconsin Dells, WI

6. Schlitterbahn – New Braunfels, TX

7. Water World – Denver, CO

8. Dollywood’s Splash Country – Pigeon Forge, TN

9. Knott’s Soak City – Buena Park, CA

10. Legoland Florida Water Park – Winter Haven, FL

In a separate poll, Holiday World took the number four spot in the nation’s top 10 amusement parks.

