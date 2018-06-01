Splash Into Summer Donation Drive Kicks Off

The city of Evansville is encouraging families to get out and swim this summer. The fourth annual Splash Into Summer donation drive is collecting swim trunks, beach towels and bathing suits of all sizes to give to families to help make swimming more affordable.

Cash donations are also needed, to help pay for cookouts at neighborhood pools and to help cover the cost of admission for families that may not be able to afford it.

Donations can be dropped off at Walmart east and west through 6 p.m. They’ll also be collected throughout the summer at the Department of Parks and Rec office at the C.K. Newsome Community Center.

