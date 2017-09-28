Splash Into Adventure!

With the pools closed, and cold temps fast approaching, where can you go to feel the rush of a slide into the water?

Meet “Big Splash Adventure”!

With 40,000 square feet of wet and wild adventure, there’s never a dull moment here.

There’s something for “littles and bigs” called Buccaneer Bay.

This 3 story creation has 10 platforms and almost FIFTY interactive features!

Get together for a friendly game of hoops in Lost Treasure Lagoon.

Get flushed down their “toilet bowl” and shoot through 7 serpentine curves on The Pirate’s Plunder.

Zip on down the Jolly Roger Jetty, and take a break and disappear on The Lost River.

Get out from under the dome, if it’s warm, and enjoy the sun and fun in the outdoor pool!

And parents, escape from the kids and warm up in Palm Cove.

Tired of the water?

There’s an arcade.

And the best part?

Stay all weekend, and when you’re done with fun, settle in for a quiet night in one of their rooms!

Splashes and surprises await at Big Splash Adventure.



