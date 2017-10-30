Do Spirits Haunt Thrall’s Opera House?

It’s the season for ghosts, witches, and all things spooky, and nothing is spookier than an actual haunted building; and Historic New Harmony has plenty of those.

So Jackie and I met up with some professionals to investigate, and see if we could make contact with an actual spirit.

This building has seen a lot of different uses through the years. It was built as a dormitory, and then in the mid 1800’s, it was turned into an opera house.

And then in the teens, there was a guy that bought the place and he turned it into a gas station and garage. Then in the 1960’s, the garage closed and the building was turned over to the state of Indiana. And the state of Indiana had a restoration that was done on the building for a couple of years.

So for the last 50 years or so, it has been an opera house again.

For years, visitors to Thrall’s Opera House in New Harmony have claimed that it’s haunted…and by more than one spirit!

We think one of the ghosts that haunts this place is a woman named Frances Golden. She was part of the very famous ‘Golden Troupe’ who performed here back in the late 1800’s. Part of the reason we think that is we did get a chance to investigate here and we started feeling her presence, and I asked, ‘Did you wear a pink dress with bells on it?’, turns out yeah, she did. And we got an EVP at that point that said, ‘Yes’.

So aided by a Paranormal Investigator, and a Medium, we began the ghost hunt.

Did we have an encounter?

I feel something…I was getting the chills a lot, but I don’t feel scared at all. I don’t feel anything evil, I actually feel comforted.

You decide.





