Spicy Snacks Harmful for Children According to Doctors

Doctors are warning parents about the harmful effects of spicy snacks. They say these popular snacks are landing kids in the emergency room. Parents often don’t realize that the hot snacks are the culprit behind their children’s belly aches and pains.

Dr. Carla Laas says, “It can cause irritation from anywhere from the mouth until the food leaves the body. That means we’ve seen children with complaints of pain or burning in the mouth, you know chest pain, which would be irritation of the esophagus sometimes irritation of the stomach.”

Dr. Laas says she’s treated a number of patients ranging from three to seven-years-old.

She says the spicy snack could also be doing serious harm to your child’s digestive system sometimes leading to gastritis or ulcers.

Comments

comments