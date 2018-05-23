SPHL Expands to Moline, Illinois

The Evansville Thunderbolts will have more competition next season.

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Wednesday that it will expand to Moline, IL, whose team will take to the ice as Quad City for the 2018-2019 season.

At a press conference held this afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center, league president Jim Combs stated that the SPHL Board of Governors approved the Louisiana IceGators’ majority transfer of ownership to Red Sky Sports, LLC. Howard Cornfield, longtime owner, team president and general manager of the original Quad City Mallards, will serve as a consultant to the new SPHL franchise.

“The SPHL is excited to welcome Quad City as a new member for next season,” stated SPHL President Jim Combs. “We look forward bringing an exciting brand of hockey to long-time fans in the area.”

