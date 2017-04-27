SPHL Expanding to Birmingham for 2017-2018 Season

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) will expand to Birmingham, Alabama for the 2017-2018 season. The Board of Governors approved the Birmingham Bulls, and will be headed by Art Clarkson. Clarkson owned the original Birmingham Bulls (ECHL) for six seasons in the 1990’s, and has experience operating minor-league sports franchises.

The Bulls will be playing at the Pelham Civic Complex Ice Arena, which is undergoing renovations and seating expansion to accommodate the new team.

SPHL is completing its 13th season, and currently has 10 teams: The Columbus (GA) Cottonmouths, Evansville (IN) Thunderbolts, Fayetteville (NC) FireAntz, Huntsville (AL) Havoc, Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears, Macon (GA) Mayhem, (Southaven) Mississippi RiverKings, Pensacola (FL) Ice Flyers, Peoria (IL) Rivermen and Roanoke (VA) Rail Yard Dawgs

For more information, visit SPHL – Birmingham Bulls.

