SPHL Announces New 2017-2018 Playoff Format

The Southern Professional Hockey League will introduce a new playoff format for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.

The new format consists of two rounds and the top eight teams across the league standings. According to a release, the SPHL office will conduct a first round, called the Challenge Round, selection event with all eight teams. The top three teams from the regular season will select their first round opponents from teams seeded fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth. Those top three seeded teams will choose their opponents based on seeding order. The fourth seed team will play the team that was not previously selected. Each pairing in the Challenge Round is a best-of-three series.

The second round includes the four teams that advance from the Challenge Round. Pairings in the second round will be based off the original playoff seeding. Each pairing in the second round is also a best-of-three series.

The two winners from the second round will meet in the best-of-three President’s Cup Final.

