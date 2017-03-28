Home Illinois Spending Caps Rise for Illinois Race for Governor March 28th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois Pinterest

For the race to be governor in Illinois, spending caps for candidates will be raised.

This is due to Chicago businessman, Chris Kennedy, making a donation to his upcoming Gubernatorial campaign.

State officials filed Friday that the Democratic candidate gave more than $250,000 towards his own campaign.

This amount exceeds the limit in Illinois for normal spending caps to stay in place.

Although the contribution made by Kennedy seems large, Current Governor, Bruce Rauner, donated nearly $50 million to his re-election bid last year.

The rules have been criticized, as some believe allowing the caps to be raised makes winning election something only for the wealthy.

Comments

comments