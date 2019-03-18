Spend Spring Break at CMoE!

If you’re having a stay-cation during Spring Break this year, CMoE has some ideas on how to get the most out of the kids being out of school.

March 25-29, 2019 – 9 AM – 4 PM

Spend Spring Break exploring Evansville’s treasures! Campers will spend one day each at five of the area’s best day camp destinations: Angel Mounds, cMoe, the Evansville Museum, Mesker Park Zoo, and Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve.

Camp includes discounts for members of host organizations, a central drop-off location each day, camp T-shirt, and morning / afternoon snacks (parents provide lunch).

For children ages 5 – 11 (campers must be enrolled in kindergarten). Extended care available. To register, visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/WesselmanNatureSociety?season=2555315

For more information, call 812 479-0771 ext 102.

And then, on the 30th…

It’s going to be tropical vacation right here at cMoe as we say “goodbye winter, hello spring!”

Activities include:

10:30 am-12 pm: Mission Balloons (balloon art)

11 am: Kinetic Sandcastles

12:30 pm: Make leis

2:00 pm: Limbo contest

cMoe will be open for PLAY until 5 pm. Activities are included with general admission: $8 per person/Free for cMoe Member Families

Sounds way better than playing with an iPad all day, doesn’t it?

CMoE’s Spring Break Luau is Sunday, the 30th.

There will be activities all throughout the day, and it’s only 8 bucks for non members.

Don’t forget about the Destination Discovery Spring Break Camp right before that.

You don’t have to register for the party, but you do need to do that now for the camp.

