A Spencer County teacher aims for a move to the State House. John Hurley, a technology teacher at South Spencer High School, is running for Indiana’s 75th House District. The Democrat is in his eighth year as an educator.

Hurley says he sees the consequences of decisions made by the state legislators on students and their families. He said, if elected, he will be an advocate for public schools, working families, and rural values.

