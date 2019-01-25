New Sheriff Making Changes in-House and With Community

Spencer County has a new sheriff in town who is working to make some changes. Sheriff Kelli Reinke plans to strengthen the relationship between deputies and the community members they serve.

Sheriff Reinke has served the county for decades on end and began her latest rank at the first of the year.

“I just felt like this way a way for me to help serve my community a little bit better,” says Sheriff Reinke.

One of Sheriff Reinke’s plans consists of a fresh start with five positions needing to be filled. Open positions include dispatchers, jailers, and deputies.

Another plan is getting the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office more active in the community by attending festivals and town meetings, as well as an open door policy.

“We want to find out from the community what they want from us to better serve them,” says Reinke.

